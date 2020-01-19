WPP TOKEN (WPP) Price Up 2.7% Over Last Week

WPP TOKEN (CURRENCY:WPP) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One WPP TOKEN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and Trade.io. WPP TOKEN has a total market cap of $51,124.00 and approximately $308.00 worth of WPP TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WPP TOKEN has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WPP TOKEN alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00035791 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $525.27 or 0.05785097 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00026482 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00032749 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00128901 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001183 BTC.

WPP TOKEN Token Profile

WPP is a token. It launched on September 22nd, 2018. WPP TOKEN’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,827,115 tokens. The official website for WPP TOKEN is wppenergy.io . WPP TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @wppenergycoin . The Reddit community for WPP TOKEN is /r/wppcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

WPP TOKEN Token Trading

WPP TOKEN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade.io and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WPP TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WPP TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WPP TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WPP TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WPP TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.