Worleyparsons (ASX:WOR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.38

Worleyparsons Limited (ASX:WOR) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.38 and traded as high as $16.13. Worleyparsons shares last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 2,651,319 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$14.39.

In other Worleyparsons news, insider Andrew Wood 226,800 shares of Worleyparsons stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th.

WorleyParsons Limited provides professional services to resources and energy sectors comprising hydrocarbons, minerals, metals, chemicals, and infrastructure. It operates through Advisian, Major Projects and Integrated Solutions, and Services segments. The company provides engineering design and project delivery services, including maintenance, reliability support, and advisory services.

