World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of World Acceptance from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of World Acceptance from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of World Acceptance from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. World Acceptance currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.67.

NASDAQ WRLD traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $91.57. The stock had a trading volume of 47,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,977. World Acceptance has a 52-week low of $84.56 and a 52-week high of $175.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 19.32 and a current ratio of 19.33. The company has a market capitalization of $726.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.18 and a 200-day moving average of $119.33.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.63). World Acceptance had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that World Acceptance will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WRLD. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,581 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the 2nd quarter valued at $504,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

