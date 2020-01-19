Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Given Hold Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Workspace Group (LON:WKP) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WKP. Berenberg Bank lowered Workspace Group to a sell rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 925 ($12.17) to GBX 950 ($12.50) in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Workspace Group from GBX 1,190 ($15.65) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Workspace Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and gave the company a sector performer rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Workspace Group from GBX 1,025 ($13.48) to GBX 1,160 ($15.26) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,119.50 ($14.73).
LON WKP opened at GBX 1,171 ($15.40) on Thursday. Workspace Group has a 1-year low of GBX 796.88 ($10.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,239 ($16.30). The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,162.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 991.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion and a PE ratio of 15.78.
Workspace Group Company Profile
Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all – we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.
Featured Article: Support Level
Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.