Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Given Hold Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Workspace Group (LON:WKP) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WKP. Berenberg Bank lowered Workspace Group to a sell rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 925 ($12.17) to GBX 950 ($12.50) in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Workspace Group from GBX 1,190 ($15.65) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Workspace Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and gave the company a sector performer rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Workspace Group from GBX 1,025 ($13.48) to GBX 1,160 ($15.26) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,119.50 ($14.73).

LON WKP opened at GBX 1,171 ($15.40) on Thursday. Workspace Group has a 1-year low of GBX 796.88 ($10.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,239 ($16.30). The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,162.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 991.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion and a PE ratio of 15.78.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.67 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.46%.

Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all – we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.

