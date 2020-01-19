WNS (NYSE:WNS) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

WNS (NYSE:WNS) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.05-3.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $890-900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $885.44 million.WNS also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.05-3.12 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of WNS from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $84.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of WNS in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of WNS from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of WNS from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. WNS currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.45.

Shares of WNS opened at $70.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.15. WNS has a 52-week low of $45.25 and a 52-week high of $72.00.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $228.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.59 million. WNS had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

