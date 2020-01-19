WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXGE) Stock Price Up 0.1%

WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXGE)’s stock price rose 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.14 and last traded at $32.14, approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.10.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXGE) by 39.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,436 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 3.97% of WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.