Wings (WINGS) Price Reaches $0.0186

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. In the last seven days, Wings has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Wings token can now be purchased for about $0.0186 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, Gate.io, Bittrex and Liqui. Wings has a total market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $67,484.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $262.96 or 0.03006879 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011427 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00198450 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00029701 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00127505 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Wings Token Profile

Wings’ launch date was December 31st, 2016. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,259,412 tokens. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . The official website for Wings is wings.ai . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wings Token Trading

Wings can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bancor Network, Liqui, IDEX, HitBTC, Kyber Network, Livecoin, Gatecoin, Upbit, Binance and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

