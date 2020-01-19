Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WLDN. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Willdan Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Willdan Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Shares of Willdan Group stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $34.98. The stock had a trading volume of 78,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,731. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Willdan Group has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $40.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.00 million, a P/E ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.22). Willdan Group had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $117.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.52 million. On average, analysts forecast that Willdan Group will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Willdan Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Willdan Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Willdan Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Willdan Group by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Willdan Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

