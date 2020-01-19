West Mountain Environmental (CVE:WMT) Receives News Impact Rating of -2.50

Media coverage about West Mountain Environmental (CVE:WMT) has been trending negative on Sunday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. West Mountain Environmental earned a media sentiment score of -2.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

West Mountain Environmental has a fifty-two week low of C$0.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02.

West Mountain Environmental Corp., formerly West Mountain Capital Corp., operates through its subsidiary, Phase Separation Solutions Inc, in the waste processing industry using Thermal Phase Separation Technology (TPS) to eliminate the liability inherent in contaminated soil, sludge and, where possible, recover hydrocarbons for reuse.

