West African Resources (ASX:WAF) Trading 7.6% Higher

Shares of West African Resources Ltd (ASX:WAF) traded up 7.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as A$0.43 ($0.30) and last traded at A$0.43 ($0.30), 1,238,967 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 189% from the average session volume of 428,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.40 ($0.28).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.79, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 6.94. The stock has a market cap of $369.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$0.42.

West African Resources Company Profile (ASX:WAF)

West African Resources Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in West Africa. It holds 100% interests in the Sanbrado gold project; and the Boulsa gold project located in Burkina Faso. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

