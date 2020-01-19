Wells Fargo & Co Raises Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target to $100.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

C has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Vining Sparks upgraded shares of Citigroup to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.24.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $81.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.81. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $83.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.82.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Little House Capital LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 31,355.7% in the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 110,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,710,000 after buying an additional 109,745 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 6.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,013,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,281,000 after acquiring an additional 251,927 shares during the period. First Long Island Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.3% in the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 111,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 132.4% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 24,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 13,868 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.0% in the third quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT now owns 44,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.