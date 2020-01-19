Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $52.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $60.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Co’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.99 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Buckingham Research set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised Wells Fargo & Co from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America set a $50.00 target price on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.88.

Shares of WFC opened at $49.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $43.34 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.01.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

