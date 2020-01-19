Wells Fargo & Co Increases IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target to $320.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.07% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

IAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.10.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $275.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.22, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $194.61 and a 52 week high of $278.85.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.33. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.72, for a total transaction of $443,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,203,270. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,458,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,621,000 after buying an additional 533,168 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,033,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,893,000 after buying an additional 213,132 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,418,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,160,000 after acquiring an additional 615,478 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,446.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,086,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886,801 shares during the period. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,407,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,684,000 after acquiring an additional 485,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

