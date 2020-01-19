Welch & Forbes LLC Purchases 505 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Fluent Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 99,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 29,495 shares during the period. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,726,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Argus set a $60.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

Shares of MO opened at $51.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.95. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 56.17%. Altria Group’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.21%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

