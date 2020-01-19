Welch & Forbes LLC Makes New Investment in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 955,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,946,000 after purchasing an additional 120,623 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 284.0% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Citigroup by 3.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,856,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $900,333,000 after acquiring an additional 427,951 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 12.5% during the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 123.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 28,764 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE C opened at $81.12 on Friday. Citigroup Inc has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.09 and a 200 day moving average of $71.82. The stock has a market cap of $176.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.81.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Citigroup from $77.50 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.24.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.