Welch & Forbes LLC Has $440,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $254,000.

NYSEARCA SLY opened at $73.83 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $62.97 and a one year high of $74.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.94 and its 200-day moving average is $68.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.3096 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

