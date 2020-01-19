Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $406.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) will announce $406.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Welbilt’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $411.60 million and the lowest is $404.10 million. Welbilt posted sales of $406.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full-year sales of $1.62 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Welbilt.
Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Welbilt had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 46.20%. The company had revenue of $410.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WBT. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Welbilt by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. 99.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of WBT stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,301,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,085. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.55. Welbilt has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $19.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
About Welbilt
Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.
