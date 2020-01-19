Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 40,233 Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE:NOA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 40,233 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.29% of North American Construction Group worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,219,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,890,000 after purchasing an additional 82,698 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in North American Construction Group by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,337,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,448,000 after acquiring an additional 712,015 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in North American Construction Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,044,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,281,000 after acquiring an additional 55,100 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in North American Construction Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 313,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in North American Construction Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,023,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on NOA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. North American Construction Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of NOA opened at $11.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $324.39 million, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.58. North American Construction Group Ltd has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.34.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $126.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.34 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 23.52%. Analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group Ltd will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Saturday, November 30th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.