Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Increases Stock Holdings in Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 903,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 29,988 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.31% of Precision Drilling worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Precision Drilling in the third quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Precision Drilling in the first quarter worth $36,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Precision Drilling by 53,250.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 31,418 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Precision Drilling by 363.2% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 50,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 39,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signition LP boosted its position in Precision Drilling by 56.4% in the third quarter. Signition LP now owns 124,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 44,700 shares during the last quarter. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PDS opened at $1.46 on Friday. Precision Drilling Corp has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.32.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $284.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling Corp will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Precision Drilling from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Precision Drilling in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Citigroup cut Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Precision Drilling from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Precision Drilling currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.95.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

