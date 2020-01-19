Wedbush Trims Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) Target Price to $14.00

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Stemline Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on STML. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stemline Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Stemline Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Stemline Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.14.

Stemline Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$7.03 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,191,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,171. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.36. Stemline Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $18.22. The company has a market cap of $352.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.40.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Stemline Therapeutics will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kenneth Hoberman sold 13,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $137,174.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 364.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stemline Therapeutics Company Profile

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

