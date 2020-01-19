Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 496 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 784.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of VGT opened at $259.63 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $172.43 and a 52 week high of $259.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.80.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

