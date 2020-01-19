Wedbush Securities Inc. Cuts Holdings in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its position in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.27% of BayCom worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BCML. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of BayCom in the 2nd quarter worth $2,266,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of BayCom in the 2nd quarter worth $1,942,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BayCom in the 3rd quarter worth $1,356,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of BayCom in the 3rd quarter worth $590,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BayCom by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 522,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,438,000 after purchasing an additional 15,413 shares during the period. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BCML opened at $22.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.26. BayCom Corp has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.57 million, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.36.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $19.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.19 million. On average, research analysts predict that BayCom Corp will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BCML. Zacks Investment Research raised BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

