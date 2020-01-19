We Are One Seven LLC Takes $225,000 Position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on COF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.69.

NYSE COF opened at $104.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $76.82 and a 52-week high of $105.70.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 2,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $209,412.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 57,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $6,049,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,026 shares of company stock valued at $28,179,260 over the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

