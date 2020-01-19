We Are One Seven LLC Purchases 251 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 597.1% during the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 61,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

USB stock opened at $55.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.11. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $47.57 and a 1-year high of $61.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $740,495.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,129,999.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 165,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $9,736,818.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900,118 shares in the company, valued at $52,935,939.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,161 shares of company stock worth $13,483,396 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

USB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.66.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

