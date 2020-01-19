Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Raised to $162.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $155.00 to $162.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DIS. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Imperial Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $154.18.

Shares of DIS traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $144.33. The stock had a trading volume of 10,350,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,853,425. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $107.32 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The firm has a market cap of $261.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.53 and its 200 day moving average is $139.70.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,837 shares of company stock worth $2,759,138 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $598,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,559 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,375 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 100,515 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,537,000 after buying an additional 5,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

