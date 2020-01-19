W Green Pay Market Capitalization Reaches $768,696.00 (WGP)

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 19th. One W Green Pay token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0581 or 0.00000671 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC and Huobi Korea. W Green Pay has a total market cap of $768,696.00 and approximately $84,616.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, W Green Pay has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $261.09 or 0.03005170 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011493 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00197993 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00029773 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00127143 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

W Green Pay Token Profile

W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,224,379 tokens. The official website for W Green Pay is wpay.sg . W Green Pay’s official message board is medium.com/wgreenpay . The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

W Green Pay Token Trading

W Green Pay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC and Huobi Korea. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade W Green Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy W Green Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

