VULCANO Price Down 34.5% Over Last Week (VULC)

VULCANO (CURRENCY:VULC) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 18th. One VULCANO coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, BiteBTC and Crex24. VULCANO has a market capitalization of $66,167.00 and approximately $25.00 worth of VULCANO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VULCANO has traded down 34.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VULCANO Coin Profile

VULCANO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Nist5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2017. VULCANO’s total supply is 244,027,684 coins and its circulating supply is 241,450,731 coins. VULCANO’s official Twitter account is @VulcanoCoin . The official website for VULCANO is vulcano.io . The Reddit community for VULCANO is /r/Vulcano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

VULCANO Coin Trading

VULCANO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VULCANO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VULCANO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VULCANO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

