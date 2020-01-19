VP (LON:VP) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $940.29

Vp plc (LON:VP)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $940.29 and traded as high as $1,040.00. VP shares last traded at $1,040.00, with a volume of 6,490 shares traded.

VP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of VP in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.52) price target on shares of VP in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 943.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 849.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.61 million and a P/E ratio of 16.59.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 8.45 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. VP’s payout ratio is presently 0.48%.

In other VP news, insider Neil A. Stothard purchased 600 shares of VP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 600 ($7.89) per share, with a total value of £3,600 ($4,735.60).

VP Company Profile (LON:VP)

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Hire Station, Torrent Trackside, Groundforce, TPA, UK Forks, Airpac Bukom, and TR Group businesses. The Hire Station business engages in the rental of small tools; and climate, lifting, safety, survey, and press fitting equipment to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners.

