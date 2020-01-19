VouchForMe (IPL) Trading Up 12.4% Over Last Week

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One VouchForMe token can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinbe, IDEX, HitBTC and Livecoin. In the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar. VouchForMe has a total market cap of $755,745.00 and approximately $24,710.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VouchForMe alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.58 or 0.03060483 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011523 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00198744 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00030018 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00128395 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About VouchForMe

VouchForMe was first traded on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,811,027 tokens. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog . VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

VouchForMe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, HitBTC, Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VouchForMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VouchForMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VouchForMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.