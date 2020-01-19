Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 190 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 190 ($2.50) target price on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 144 ($1.89) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.16) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 219 ($2.88) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 190 ($2.50) price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 193.18 ($2.54).

Shares of LON:VOD opened at GBX 154.38 ($2.03) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.73. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 169.46 ($2.23). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 149.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 150.55. The company has a market cap of $41.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Vodafone Group’s previous dividend of $0.04. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.28%.

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Vivek Badrinath sold 162,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($2.01), for a total value of £247,954.86 ($326,170.56).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

