VINchain Price Hits $0.0043 (VIN)

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. VINchain has a market cap of $2.54 million and approximately $224,313.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VINchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VINchain has traded 22.6% higher against the dollar.

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.57 or 0.02806771 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010922 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00201026 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00030408 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00131225 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VINchain’s genesis date was November 2nd, 2017. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VINchain is vinchain.io . VINchain’s official message board is vinchain.io/blog

VINchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VINchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VINchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

