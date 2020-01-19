Vigilant Capital Management LLC Takes $48,000 Position in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Legg Mason by 1.8% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Legg Mason by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 12,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LM stock opened at $37.75 on Friday. Legg Mason Inc has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $40.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.40. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.46.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Legg Mason had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Legg Mason’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Legg Mason Inc will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LM. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Legg Mason from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

About Legg Mason

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

