Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $37,000 Holdings in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at about $1,803,496,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth about $1,728,215,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth about $579,764,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth about $429,256,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth about $404,071,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Glenn acquired 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $134,569.50. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $52,260.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 15,975 shares of company stock valued at $414,277.

CTVA stock opened at $28.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.82. Corteva has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTVA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Corteva from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corteva has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.73.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

