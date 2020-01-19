Versapay (CVE:VPY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.39

Versapay Corp. (CVE:VPY)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.39 and traded as high as $2.68. Versapay shares last traded at $2.68, with a volume of 415,198 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VPY. Raymond James set a C$3.75 price target on shares of Versapay and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Cormark downgraded shares of Versapay from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$2.40 to C$2.70 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Pi Financial lowered their target price on shares of Versapay from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.76 million and a PE ratio of -9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 380.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Versapay (CVE:VPY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$2.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.40 million. Analysts expect that Versapay Corp. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Versapay

VersaPay Corporation, a financial technology company, provides cloud-based invoicing, accounts receivable (A/R) management, and payment solutions for businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers ARC, a business-to-business solution that delivers capabilities in areas, such as invoice presentment, collaboration and collection, electronic payment, cash application, and A/R insight; PayPort, a cloud-based credit card and electronic funds transfer service; and Gateway that allows third party technology partners to connect to PayPort through a secure application program interface and offer the service as part of their own service offering.

