VeriCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $884,050.00 (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. During the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 70.1% higher against the US dollar. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $884,050.00 and $1,857.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0273 or 0.00000299 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin, Bleutrade and CoinEgg.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00050812 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00071340 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,138.27 or 1.00031198 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 31.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00036219 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001486 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 7th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 32,400,465 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com

VeriCoin Coin Trading

VeriCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Poloniex, CoinEgg, Bleutrade, Bittrex, Livecoin and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

