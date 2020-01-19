Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Vericel in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.18.

Shares of Vericel stock opened at $17.47 on Friday. Vericel has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.62 and its 200 day moving average is $17.26. The firm has a market cap of $779.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.38 and a beta of 2.67.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. Vericel had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $30.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vericel will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vericel news, COO Michael Halpin sold 15,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $278,820.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 665.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 238,766.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 7.2% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 52.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

