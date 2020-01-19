Verge Trading Up 7.2% Over Last Week (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Verge has a total market cap of $60.66 million and $1.07 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, Upbit, Huobi and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.79 or 0.00656507 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00010174 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000912 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007902 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00025607 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000194 BTC.

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,150,791,159 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com

Buying and Selling Verge

Verge can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Trade Satoshi, Crex24, YoBit, Graviex, CryptoBridge, Upbit, Stocks.Exchange, Huobi, Bittrex, CoinExchange, Gate.io, Coindeal, Bitbns, BiteBTC, TradeOgre, Cryptopia, SouthXchange, Sistemkoin, HitBTC, LiteBit.eu and Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

