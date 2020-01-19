Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) Receives $5.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.13.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VSTM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Verastem in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st.

Verastem stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.90. 1,370,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,033,067. The firm has a market cap of $146.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average of $1.31. Verastem has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $3.68.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07. Verastem had a negative net margin of 809.25% and a negative return on equity of 160.88%. The company had revenue of $9.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verastem will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 20,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Verastem by 3,040.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 17,029 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Verastem during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Verastem by 51.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 47,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Verastem during the first quarter worth about $319,000. 29.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

