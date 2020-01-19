Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) Receives $5.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.13.
Several analysts recently issued reports on VSTM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Verastem in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st.
Verastem stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.90. 1,370,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,033,067. The firm has a market cap of $146.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average of $1.31. Verastem has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $3.68.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 20,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Verastem by 3,040.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 17,029 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Verastem during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Verastem by 51.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 47,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Verastem during the first quarter worth about $319,000. 29.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Verastem
Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.
