Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology candidate VB-111, is a gene-based biologic which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. It is also developing VB-201, an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment psoriasis and ulcerative colitis. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on VBLT. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $3.25 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Vascular Biogenics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBLT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.43. The company had a trading volume of 130,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,119. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.26. Vascular Biogenics has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $1.90.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.24 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 37.19% and a negative net margin of 3,050.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vascular Biogenics stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Vascular Biogenics worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

