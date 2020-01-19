Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of clinical-stage product candidates for central nervous system disorders. It is developing important new medicines to improve the lives of patients. It uses new technologies, including genetics & genomics, to inform our drug discovery, our clinical trials, and our commercial positioning of our compounds. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development. It’s lead product candidate, iloperidone, is a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia & bipolar disorder & is in a Phase III clinical trial for schizophrenia. It’s second product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of insomnia & depression which is currently in a Phase III clinical trial for insomnia. It’s third product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of excessive sleepiness & is ready for a Phase II clinical trial. “

VNDA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.40.

VNDA stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $15.11. 374,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,972. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.57 and a 200-day moving average of $14.68. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.83 and a twelve month high of $31.30. The firm has a market cap of $825.13 million, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.36.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.77. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 55.49%. The firm had revenue of $59.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Vanda Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 9,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $151,472.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,579 shares in the company, valued at $19,753,264. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Patrick Kelly sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $64,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 205,726 shares in the company, valued at $3,279,272.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,642 shares of company stock worth $234,100. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,987,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,636,000 after acquiring an additional 447,529 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,604,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,700,000 after buying an additional 247,850 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,521,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,434,000 after buying an additional 24,525 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $13,388,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 706,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,957,000 after buying an additional 6,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

