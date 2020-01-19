ValuEngine Upgrades Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TENB. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a hold rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenable from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tenable from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.68. 533,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,621. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.39 and a beta of 2.62. Tenable has a one year low of $20.77 and a one year high of $36.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $91.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.79 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 24.14% and a negative return on equity of 64.46%. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John C. Huffard, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $1,274,000.00. Also, Director John C. Huffard, Jr. sold 15,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $407,389.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,671.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,073 shares of company stock worth $2,788,440. 31.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Tenable in the second quarter valued at $31,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Tenable by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Tenable by 27.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Tenable by 9.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tenable by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 702,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,714,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.08% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

