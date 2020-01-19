ValuEngine Lowers Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tivity Health from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.20.

TVTY stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.56. 771,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,126. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Tivity Health has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $26.07.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $303.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.52 million. Tivity Health had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tivity Health will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Tivity Health by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 15,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Tivity Health by 231.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 53,349 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Tivity Health by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Tivity Health during the 3rd quarter worth $3,703,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Tivity Health by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 783,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,035,000 after acquiring an additional 373,782 shares during the last quarter.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

