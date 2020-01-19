ValuEngine Lowers Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Parke Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

Shares of PKBK traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.54. The stock had a trading volume of 9,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,165. The company has a market cap of $266.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Parke Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.03 and a fifty-two week high of $25.45.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.78 million during the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 36.47%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th.

In related news, Director Edward Infantolino sold 1,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $25,829.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,217.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $118,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 277,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,574 shares of company stock worth $180,610. Company insiders own 17.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Parke Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $350,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Parke Bancorp by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 25,846 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Parke Bancorp by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Parke Bancorp by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. 38.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.