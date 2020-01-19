ValuEngine Lowers National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NKSH. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Bankshares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of National Bankshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of National Bankshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get National Bankshares alerts:

NASDAQ:NKSH traded down $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $42.11. The stock had a trading volume of 8,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,652. The company has a market capitalization of $278.53 million, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.54. National Bankshares has a 1-year low of $32.52 and a 1-year high of $48.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.87.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.52 million for the quarter. National Bankshares had a net margin of 32.46% and a return on equity of 9.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKSH. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of National Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of National Bankshares by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of National Bankshares by 33.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of National Bankshares during the third quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Bankshares during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.