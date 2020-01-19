Unobtanium (UNO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.95 Million

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One Unobtanium coin can currently be purchased for about $54.31 or 0.00627746 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bleutrade, C-CEX and Cryptopia. During the last week, Unobtanium has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. Unobtanium has a market cap of $10.95 million and approximately $219.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Unobtanium alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,657.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.49 or 0.03817353 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006267 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00014069 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000413 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000207 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Unobtanium Profile

Unobtanium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 201,578 coins. Unobtanium’s official website is unobtanium.uno . Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner . The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Unobtanium

Unobtanium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Bleutrade and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unobtanium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unobtanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unobtanium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unobtanium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.