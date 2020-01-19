Universa Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.84 Million (UTNP)

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Universa has a total market cap of $3.84 million and approximately $9,569.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Universa has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar. One Universa token can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Livecoin, CoinBene and Cobinhood.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $259.89 or 0.02862285 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010995 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00199399 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00030655 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00133419 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Universa Token Profile

Universa was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,760,649 tokens. The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Universa is universablockchain.com . Universa’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN . Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News

Universa Token Trading

Universa can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Ethfinex, Cobinhood and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Universa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

