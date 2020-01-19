Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Univar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, October 19th.

NYSE UNVR traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.46. 977,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,410. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -75.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.61. Univar has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $24.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.86.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Univar had a positive return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Univar will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Univar during the third quarter worth about $10,387,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Univar during the third quarter worth about $237,539,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Univar by 14.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Univar by 0.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Univar by 115.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 481,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,000,000 after purchasing an additional 258,432 shares during the last quarter.

Univar Company Profile

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

