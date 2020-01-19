Udg Healthcare PLC (LON:UDG) Receives GBX 756.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Udg Healthcare PLC (LON:UDG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 825 ($10.85).

Several analysts recently issued reports on UDG shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of UDG traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 810 ($10.66). The stock had a trading volume of 865,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,360. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 801.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 779.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37. Udg Healthcare has a 12 month low of GBX 545 ($7.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 846 ($11.13).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Udg Healthcare’s previous dividend of $0.04. Udg Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.57%.

About Udg Healthcare

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

