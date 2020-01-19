UChain Trading 8.6% Higher Over Last Week (UCN)

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. UChain has a total market cap of $46,297.00 and approximately $30,563.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UChain has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. One UChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including UEX, Hotbit and Bilaxy.

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.47 or 0.02878040 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00196829 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000701 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030422 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00127462 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

UChain launched on December 19th, 2017. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 tokens. UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem . The official website for UChain is uchain.world . The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . UChain’s official message board is medium.com/@uchain

UChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit and UEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

