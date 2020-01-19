UBS Group Boosts Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target to $176.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $168.00 to $176.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.21.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $180.43. 2,144,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,260. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Illinois Tool Works has a one year low of $129.72 and a one year high of $182.34.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 56.32%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 11,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total transaction of $2,055,612.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,727.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 37,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.69, for a total transaction of $6,404,208.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,275,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 245,669 shares of company stock valued at $41,624,681. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

